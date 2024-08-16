Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit rises 72.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.65% to Rs 17.03 croreNet profit of Prabhhans Industries rose 72.41% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 51.65% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.0311.23 52 OPM %4.873.74 -PBDT0.720.42 71 PBT0.690.40 73 NP0.500.29 72
