Citrine Consultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 99.57% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net loss of Citrine Consultants reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.57% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.54% to Rs 46.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.3171.76 -100 46.2172.82 -37 OPM %-177.420.56 --0.261.02 - PBDT-0.550.40 PL -0.120.74 PL PBT-0.550.40 PL -0.120.74 PL NP-0.550.36 PL -0.120.70 PL

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

