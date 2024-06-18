Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UFO Moviez India and Gofilex announces long term partnership

UFO Moviez India and Gofilex announces long term partnership

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
To provide electronic delivery of movies in India and Nepal

UFO Moviez India and Gofilex, the leader in the e-delivery of film content have announced a long term partnership to provide electronic delivery of movies in India and Nepal. This exclusive partnership enables UFO to provide Gofilex's IP delivery solution through a single sustainable electronic fulfilment platform. Both companies will continue to drive innovation while expanding across the region, supporting distributors and exhibitors.

Additionally, UFO intends to use Gofilex and its partner relationships to expand their services to deliver International Content not only within India but also use their platform solution to seamlessly provide access for Indian films to cinemas internationally.

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

