Shelter Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 1150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.57% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of Shelter Infra Projects rose 1150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 68.57% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.590.3547.465.710.330.050.310.030.250.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp