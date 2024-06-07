Home / Markets / Capital Market News / City Union Bank Ltd spurts 1.51%, up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:36 PM IST
City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 147.7, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.69% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 10.57% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 147.7, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. City Union Bank Ltd has dropped around 3.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24456.25, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 148.1, up 1.47% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is up 17.69% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 10.57% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.59 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

