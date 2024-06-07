Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 1.6%, Gains for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 1.6%, Gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:36 PM IST
Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4932.15, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.29% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 51.19% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4932.15, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has dropped around 4.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19232.1, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

