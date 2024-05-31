Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Citygold Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Citygold Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Citygold Credit Capital reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.75% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.07 -14 0.250.73 -66 OPM %-83.33-85.71 -20.00-2.74 - PBDT-0.05-0.06 17 0.05-0.02 LP PBT-0.05-0.06 17 0.05-0.02 LP NP-0.05-0.05 0 0.04-0.02 LP

