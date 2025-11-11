Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions standalone net profit rises 222.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 237.51% to Rs 1457.71 crore

Net profit of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions rose 222.53% to Rs 239.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 237.51% to Rs 1457.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 431.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1457.71431.9022.4223.91331.00109.93318.76101.07239.0374.11

