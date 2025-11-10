Nifty trades above 25,600 level; pharma shares in demand

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 479.50 points or 0.58% to 83,695.78. The Nifty 50 index added 141.45 points or 0.55% to 25,633.35.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.54% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.20%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,028 shares rose and 2,115 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.37% to 12.51. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 25,732 at a premium of 98.65 points as compared with the spot at 25,633.35.
The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 71 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 47 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty pharma index jumped 0.91% to 22,372.40. The index declined 1.21% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 6.51%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 6.20%), Lupin (up 2.67%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.93%), Abbott India (up 1.48%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 1.42%), Laurus Labs (up 1.41%), Gland Pharma (up 1.04%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.84%) and Biocon (up 0.72%) advanced.
On the other hand, Piramal Pharma (down 1.11%), Ipca Laboratories (down 1.1%) and Mankind Pharma (down 0.88%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Pitti Engineering shed 0.15%. The company reported steady performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), supported by higher sales and improved operational efficiency.
Aarti Pharmalabs dropped 12.37% after the company reported a 48.88% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 54.62 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
HBL Engineering surged 12.20% after the company reported a more than fourfold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 387.27 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 87.26 crore in the same quarter last year.
