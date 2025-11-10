Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 25,600 level; pharma shares in demand

Nifty trades above 25,600 level; pharma shares in demand

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with significant gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,600 level. Pharma shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 479.50 points or 0.58% to 83,695.78. The Nifty 50 index added 141.45 points or 0.55% to 25,633.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.54% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.20%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,028 shares rose and 2,115 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.37% to 12.51. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 25,732 at a premium of 98.65 points as compared with the spot at 25,633.35.

The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 71 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 47 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty pharma index jumped 0.91% to 22,372.40. The index declined 1.21% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 6.51%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 6.20%), Lupin (up 2.67%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.93%), Abbott India (up 1.48%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 1.42%), Laurus Labs (up 1.41%), Gland Pharma (up 1.04%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.84%) and Biocon (up 0.72%) advanced.

On the other hand, Piramal Pharma (down 1.11%), Ipca Laboratories (down 1.1%) and Mankind Pharma (down 0.88%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Pitti Engineering shed 0.15%. The company reported steady performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), supported by higher sales and improved operational efficiency.

Aarti Pharmalabs dropped 12.37% after the company reported a 48.88% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 54.62 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

HBL Engineering surged 12.20% after the company reported a more than fourfold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 387.27 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 87.26 crore in the same quarter last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

