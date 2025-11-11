Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 164.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 31.60 crore

Net profit of Smruthi Organics rose 164.10% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 31.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31.6029.3915.859.874.362.472.851.142.060.78

