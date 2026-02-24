Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions subscribed 45%

The offer received bids 97.59 lakh shares as against 2.18 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions 97,59,106 received bids for 75,07,654 shares as against 2,18,23,329 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (23 February 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.45 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (23 February 2026) and it will close on Wednesday (25 February 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,000 and 1,053 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 14 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises fresh equity shares, aggregating Rs 1,200 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares, aggregating Rs 1900 crore. The OFS by the promoters include equity shares, aggregating Rs 216.799 crore by Kuldeep Jain, Rs 903.898 crore by BGTF One Holdings, and Rs 73 crore by KEMPINC LLP. The OFS by selling shareholders aggregate Rs 541.921 crore and by DSDG Holdings Rs 164.382 crore. Of the net proceeds, Rs 1122.674 crore will be used for repayment and/or pre-payment, in part or full,of all or certain outstanding borrowings and/or certain of subsidiaries, and balance for general corporate purposes. Total borrowings stood at Rs 10,121.46 crore as of 30 September 2025.

Ahead of the IPO, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions on 20 February 2026, the company raised Rs 920.99 crore from anchor investors, by allotting 87.46 lakh shares at Rs 1,053 each to 41 anchor investors. CleanMax is Indias largest commercial and industrial (C&I) renewable energy provider, with 2799 MW of operational capacity portfolio as of 31 October 2025. Additionally, capacity of 3,044 MW was in an advanced stage, 3,172 MW contracted and 1,914 MW under development. With 15 years of experience since inception, CleanMax specializes in delivering net zero and decarbonization solutions, including supplying renewable power and energy services and carbon credit solutions across data centres, AI and technology industries and C&I enterprises across a range of sectors, including infrastructure, cement, steel, industrial manufacturing, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, real estate, and global capability centres.