Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 4.74%, NIFTY Crashes 1.12%

Nifty IT index closed down 4.74% at 30053.5 today. The index has lost 21.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LTIMindtree Ltd fell 6.84%, Tech Mahindra Ltd slipped 6.63% and Persistent Systems Ltd dropped 6.34%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 24.00% over last one year compared to the 12.73% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 2.54% and Nifty Services Sector index has slid 1.46% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.12% to close at 25424.65 while the SENSEX has declined 1.28% to close at 82225.92 today.

