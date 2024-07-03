Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Club Mahindra's Kumbhalgarh, Madikeri, Ooty, and Udaipu resorts receive IGBC Gold Certification

Club Mahindra's Kumbhalgarh, Madikeri, Ooty, and Udaipu resorts receive IGBC Gold Certification

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Club Mahindra, the leading brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, announced that its resorts in Kumbhalgarh, Ooty, and Madikeri have been awarded the prestigious Platinum certifications from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Additionally, the Club Mahindra resort in Udaipur has earned the IGBC Gold certification. This remarkable accomplishment highlights Club Mahindra's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility as well as its vision to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Eyes on dark web: How Indian firms can protect their data from cyberthieves

Revenues of top 18 states to grow 8 to 10% this financial year: CRISIL

WhatsApp gets Meta AI in India: How to use it in individual and group chats

Poverty declines to 8.5% in 2022-24 from 21.2% in 2011-12: NCAER paper

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection Day 6: Earnings reach Rs 680 crores

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story