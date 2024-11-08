Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CNI Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.16 crore in the September 2024 quarter

CNI Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.16 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 87.11% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net loss of CNI Research reported to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 87.11% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.332.56 -87 OPM %-906.062.34 -PBDT-3.160.15 PL PBT-3.160.15 PL NP-3.160.15 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends 50 pts lower at 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; PSB, Oil drag, IT up

BFSI Summit LIVE: Corporate top lines will be affected if purchasing power does not rise, says CEA

HDFC Bank hikes lending rates by up to 5 bps: What this means for borrowers

Bridgestone to invest $85 mn in Indian units to enhance production capacity

BS BFSI Summit: Industry leaders discuss insurance changes for 2047 vision

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story