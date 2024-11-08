Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 16.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 68.64 croreNet profit of Panasonic Energy India Company rose 16.76% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 68.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales68.6468.36 0 OPM %7.987.12 -PBDT6.315.59 13 PBT5.384.63 16 NP4.043.46 17
