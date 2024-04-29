Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CNI Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

CNI Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 198.92% to Rs 2.78 crore

Net profit of CNI Research reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 198.92% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 9.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.780.93 199 9.629.25 4 OPM %-1.44-4.30 -0.521.62 - PBDT0.28-0.51 LP 0.850.49 73 PBT0.28-0.51 LP 0.850.49 73 NP0.27-1.86 LP 0.84-0.86 LP

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

