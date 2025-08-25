Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India gains after inking MoU with Madhya Pradesh Govt

Coal India gains after inking MoU with Madhya Pradesh Govt

Aug 25 2025
Coal India advanced 1.22% to Rs 378.90 after the company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Madhya Pradesh (through the Directorate of Geology and Mining) and the Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation.

The MoU aims to cooperate and collaborate in the exploration and exploitation of critical minerals and other minerals of mutual interest in the state.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company.

Coal India (CIL) has posted a 20% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,734 crore on a 4% fall in net sales to Rs 31,880 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

