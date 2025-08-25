JNK India gains on bagging significant order from JNK Global Korea

JNK India advanced 2.77% to Rs 307.45 after the company announced that it has secured significant order from its promoter entity, JNK Global Co., Korea.The contract involves providing design and engineering support for the Cracker Furnace Package of a refinery project in India.
According to the companys regulatory filing, the order pertains to support services for JNK Globals refinery project and will be executed domestically. The contract is categorized as Significant, indicating a value in the range of Rs 050 crore. The scheduled delivery date for the project is 21 December 2027.
JNK India confirmed that while the transaction qualifies as a related party transaction, it has been entered into on an arms length basis. The company also clarified that there is no potential conflict of interest arising from the deal.
JNK India manufactures heating equipment such as process-fired heaters, reformers, and cracking furnaces required in process industries such as for oil and gas refineries, petrochemical and fertilizer industries. Over the years, the company diversified into flares and incinerator systems and has been developing capabilities in the renewable sector with green hydrogen.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 82.3% to Rs 1.13 crore on 12.7% surge in net sales to Rs 99.17 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
