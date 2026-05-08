Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 456.6, down 2.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.4% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% rally in NIFTY and a 22.24% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 456.6, down 2.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 24162.95. The Sensex is at 77279.95, down 0.73%.Coal India Ltd has added around 0.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41141.95, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 109.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.9 lakh shares in last one month.