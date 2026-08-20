Trump declares 'Economic D-Day' on Iran, warns those helping Tehran will pay

US President Donald Trump on Thursday stepped up his economic campaign against Iran, warning that countries, banks and businesses providing Tehran with financial or commercial lifelines could themselves face severe economic consequences. In a Truth Social post, Trump described the move as the “most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country”, calling it “economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale”. Trump’s warning puts governments, financial institutions and businesses on notice and threatens Tehran’s access to global trade and commerce. “Any country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face tremendous economic consequences,” Trump said.

He has not given details of what those consequences would be or identified specific countries. Trump singled out oil smuggling, currency swap arrangements, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies. In effect, the US president is targeting the network of financial intermediaries, trading companies, shipping structures and other channels that can allow Iranian money and goods to move despite existing restrictions. However, it is not clear whether the Trump administration will impose new sanctions and penalties on third countries that may trade with Iran. How is Trump’s economic pressure on Iran already spreading? The United Arab Emirates announced that it would sever financial and economic ties with Iran after a fresh missile threat from Tehran. The UAE has historically been an important commercial and financial gateway for Iranian businesses, with Iranian entities using Dubai-based exchange houses and corporate structures to move money.

The disruption of UAE-Iran financial and commercial links is significant as this has been one important channel through which Iranian businesses have accessed other international markets in the past.

Iran’s armed forces subsequently warned Gulf countries against providing support to the US military, raising the prospect that countries caught between Washington and Tehran could face pressure from both sides.

Why does the Strait of Hormuz raise the economic stakes?

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments under normal conditions. Disruption to traffic through the waterway has already pushed up energy and shipping concerns, adding to the economic consequences of the conflict.

The US and Oman have separately been involved in efforts to reopen the strait, while Trump has continued to take a hard line on Iran. The 60-day ceasefire period has now expired without a clear diplomatic or military resolution.

What other economic measures could the US take against Iran?

Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had already said Washington would pursue economic isolation of Iran on a scale “like the world has never seen before”. Trump has separately indicated that the US still has severe sanctions available if required.

For now, the exact contours of the new campaign remain unclear. Trump has not specified the penalties that countries or companies could face.