DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 4.78% to Rs 485.92 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 19.10% to Rs 23.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.78% to Rs 485.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 463.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales485.92463.74 5 OPM %8.8211.20 -PBDT46.7253.90 -13 PBT36.7244.07 -17 NP23.5029.05 -19

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

