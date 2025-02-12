DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.78% to Rs 485.92 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 19.10% to Rs 23.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.78% to Rs 485.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 463.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.485.92463.748.8211.2046.7253.9036.7244.0723.5029.05

