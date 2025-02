Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit rises 61.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.10% to Rs 60.36 crore

Net profit of Jaysynth Orgochem rose 61.06% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 60.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 50.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.60.3650.6811.239.637.734.687.064.035.463.39

