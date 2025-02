Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 15.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.62% to Rs 1205.52 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 15.42% to Rs 79.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 69.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.62% to Rs 1205.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1061.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1205.521061.0115.2613.39163.4068.29139.1945.1779.7869.12

