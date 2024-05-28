Coastal Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.69% to Rs 116.62 crore

Net Loss of Coastal Corporation reported to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.69% to Rs 116.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.54% to Rs 4.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.49% to Rs 435.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 352.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

