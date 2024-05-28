Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 10.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 10.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 6.73% to Rs 50.73 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics rose 10.37% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 50.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.85% to Rs 21.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.96% to Rs 184.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.7354.39 -7 184.14191.73 -4 OPM %19.4019.65 -16.4913.12 - PBDT10.9310.58 3 35.0727.03 30 PBT9.307.96 17 28.4119.74 44 NP6.816.17 10 21.8015.93 37

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

