Coastal Corporation standalone net profit rises 60.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales rise 32.09% to Rs 169.77 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation rose 60.59% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.09% to Rs 169.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales169.77128.53 32 OPM %9.197.75 -PBDT10.727.65 40 PBT7.284.65 57 NP5.463.40 61

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

