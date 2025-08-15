Coastal Corporation standalone net profit rises 60.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.09% to Rs 169.77 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation rose 60.59% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.09% to Rs 169.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

