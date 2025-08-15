Garnet Construction standalone net profit rises 151.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 166.07% to Rs 40.39 crore

Net profit of Garnet Construction rose 151.17% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 166.07% to Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

