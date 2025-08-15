Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit declines 91.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 96.90% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast declined 91.15% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 96.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.278.7151.8518.140.131.570.101.520.101.13

