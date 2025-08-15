Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 23.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.42% to Rs 42.30 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics rose 23.73% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.42% to Rs 42.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.42.3045.696.955.601.121.030.880.790.730.59

