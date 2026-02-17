Cochin Shipyard Ltd Spikes 5.82%

Cochin Shipyard Ltd has added 1.77% over last one month compared to 8.16% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX

Cochin Shipyard Ltd rose 5.82% today to trade at Rs 1553.6. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.31% to quote at 69168.33. The index is up 8.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd increased 2.17% and Elgi Equipments Ltd added 1.29% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 21.21 % over last one year compared to the 9.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.