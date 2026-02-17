Stock Alert: Lupin, NTPC, Cochin Shipyard, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, BLS E-Services

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 17 February 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Lupin announced that it has entered into a licensing and supply agreement with Spektus to commercialize its antidepressant formulation DeslaFlex in Canada.

NTPC announced that its joint venture NTPC-SAIL Power Company has commenced operations of an additional 5 MW at its Bhilai Solar Project, taking the groups total commercial capacity to 86,729 MW.

Cochin Shipyard has emerged as the L1 (lowest) bidder for a Rs 5,000 crore order from the Ministry of Defence to manufacture five survey vessels for the Indian Navy.