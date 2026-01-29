Cochin Shipyard Q3 PAT tumbles 18% YoY to Rs 145 cr

Cochin Shipyard reported an 18.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 144.67 crore on a 17.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,350.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax declined 18.6% YoY to Rs 196.78 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 241.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 28.52% YoY to Rs 1,224.77 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 596.80 crore (up 16.31% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 123.32 crore (up 19.54% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from shipbuilding stood at Rs 1,013.12 crore (up 56.49% YoY), while revenue from ship repair stood at Rs 337.29 crore (down 32.57% YoY) during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for FY26, with 3 February 2026 set as the record date. The dividend will be paid on or before 26 February 2026. During the quarter, the board approved the formation of a joint venture with HBL Engineering to develop electric mobility technology and energy storage solutions for the marine sector. It also approved the acquisition of a 23% stake in Netherlands-based Conoship International Holding BV to strengthen its European presence by gaining access to advanced ship design capabilities. Cochin Shipyard is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels and the repair and refit of all types of vessels, including periodic upgrades and life extensions of ships.