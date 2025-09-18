Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Shipyard rises after bagging Rs 200-cr order from ONGC

Cochin Shipyard rises after bagging Rs 200-cr order from ONGC

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Cochin Shipyard gained 2.14% to Rs 1,930.30 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 200 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for dry dock or major lay-up repairs of jack-up rigs.

The project is to be executed within 12 months.

Cochin Shipyard is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels and the repair and refit of all types of vessels, including periodic upgrades and life extensions of ships.

The company reported a 7.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 187.83 crore on a 38.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,068.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

