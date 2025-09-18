Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Technology Services Ltd Spurts 2.81%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.07%

L&T Technology Services Ltd Spurts 2.81%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.07%

L&T Technology Services Ltd has added 5.6% over last one month compared to 5.95% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.67% rise in the SENSEX

L&T Technology Services Ltd gained 2.81% today to trade at Rs 4407. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.07% to quote at 36171.61. The index is up 5.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ramco Systems Ltd increased 2.17% and Xchanging Solutions Ltd added 1.73% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.18 % over last one year compared to the 0.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

L&T Technology Services Ltd has added 5.6% over last one month compared to 5.95% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.67% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1921 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11156 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5760.1 on 17 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3855 on 07 Apr 2025.

