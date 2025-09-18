L&T Technology Services Ltd Spurts 2.81%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.07%

L&T Technology Services Ltd has added 5.6% over last one month compared to 5.95% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.67% rise in the SENSEX

L&T Technology Services Ltd gained 2.81% today to trade at Rs 4407. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.07% to quote at 36171.61. The index is up 5.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ramco Systems Ltd increased 2.17% and Xchanging Solutions Ltd added 1.73% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.18 % over last one year compared to the 0.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.