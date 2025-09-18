SEPC gains after bagging Rs 443-cr irrigation project

SEPC jumped 4.88% to Rs 12.69 after the company that it has secured a work order worth Rs 442.79 crore from the Chief Engineer Office, Irrigation, Generation, Water Resources Department, Delhi - 821307.

The project involves the execution of the Jamaniyan to Kakrait Gangajal Uvah Irrigation Scheme under the Kaimur district, as part of the Pragati Yatra initiative. The work falls under the Zamanian Pump Canal Division, Mohania, and is listed under Tender Invitation Notice No. 01/2025-26.

The total contract value is Rs 4,42,79,92,121.11 and the project is to be completed within 24 months.

SEPC is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.