SEPC gains after bagging Rs 443-cr irrigation project

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
SEPC jumped 4.88% to Rs 12.69 after the company that it has secured a work order worth Rs 442.79 crore from the Chief Engineer Office, Irrigation, Generation, Water Resources Department, Delhi - 821307.

The project involves the execution of the Jamaniyan to Kakrait Gangajal Uvah Irrigation Scheme under the Kaimur district, as part of the Pragati Yatra initiative. The work falls under the Zamanian Pump Canal Division, Mohania, and is listed under Tender Invitation Notice No. 01/2025-26.

The total contract value is Rs 4,42,79,92,121.11 and the project is to be completed within 24 months.

SEPC is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 104.8% YoY to Rs 16.55 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 8.08 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose 15% YoY to Rs 202.28 crore from Rs 175.82 crore in Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

