Platinum Industries Ltd Slips 1.97%

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Platinum Industries Ltd has added 12.07% over last one month compared to 1.5% gain in BSE Commodities index and 1.67% rise in the SENSEX

Platinum Industries Ltd fell 1.97% today to trade at Rs 310.65. The BSE Commodities index is down 0.16% to quote at 7985.11. The index is up 1.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NACL Industries Ltd decreased 1.79% and Tanfac Industries Ltd lost 1.5% on the day. The BSE Commodities index went up 3.69 % over last one year compared to the 0.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Platinum Industries Ltd has added 12.07% over last one month compared to 1.5% gain in BSE Commodities index and 1.67% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6211 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 47115 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 502 on 16 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 220.25 on 09 May 2025.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

