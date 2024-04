With effect from 22 April 2024

R R Kabel announced the termination of the employment of Dinesh Aggarwal as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect, i.e., w.e.f. 22 April 2024.

The roles and responsibilities of the Chief Executive Officer will be taken over by Shreegopal Rameshwarlal Kabra, Managing Director of the Company.

