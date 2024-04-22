Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.01% to Rs 102.81 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries declined 43.39% to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.01% to Rs 102.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.50% to Rs 52.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 378.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 374.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales102.81115.53 -11 378.15374.95 1 OPM %15.9022.36 -18.7019.94 - PBDT18.2431.81 -43 77.0681.79 -6 PBT16.4130.10 -45 70.0675.46 -7 NP12.6722.38 -43 52.4856.13 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

EPFO adds 15.48 lakh net members in February 2024

R R Kabel announces cessation of CEO

Board of Indian Overseas Bank approves raising capital up to Rs 6000 cr

Rallis India reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IndusInd Bank successfully executes RBI's programmable CBDC pilot

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story