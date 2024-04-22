Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.01% to Rs 102.81 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries declined 43.39% to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.01% to Rs 102.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.50% to Rs 52.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 378.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 374.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

102.81115.53378.15374.9515.9022.3618.7019.9418.2431.8177.0681.7916.4130.1070.0675.4612.6722.3852.4856.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News