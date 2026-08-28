To deliver AI-led enterprise transformation programs globally

Coforge announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the enterprise AI software company for mission-critical work. The partnership allows Coforge to build, package, brand, and commercially deliver Pega-powered offerings, strengthening the ability to deliver AI-led enterprise transformation programs globally.

Pega brings leadership in AI-driven decisioning, workflow automation and customer engagement. Coforge brings deep industry expertise, consulting capabilities and global delivery at scale. The agreement gives Coforge expanded commercial rights to package and deliver Pega's technology as part of integrated transformation programs. Clients will be able to access Pega's platform alongside Coforge's consulting, implementation, engineering and managed services through a streamlined commercial and delivery model.