Coforge launches Coforge Data Cosmos

An AI-enabled, cloud-native data engineering and advanced analytics platform

Coforge announced the launch of Coforge Data Cosmos, an AI enabled, cloud-native data engineering and advanced analytics platform designed to help enterprises transform fragmented data landscapes into intelligent, high-performing data ecosystems.

Enhancing Coforge's technology stack, Data Cosmos introduces a foundational innovation platform that powers cloud-native, domain-specific solutions built using standard, reusable technology blueprints including Coforge's own IP, accelerators, agentic components, and domain-aligned solutions. The platform is engineered to tackle real-world challenges such as data fragmentation, legacy systems modernization, high maintenance costs, limited self service analytics, lack of unified governance, manual operations, and the complexity of GenAI adoption.

At its core, Coforge Data Cosmos is structured around five strategic technology solution portfolios - Supernova, Nebula, Hypernova, Pulsar, and Quasar that guide enterprises across the full data transformation lifecycle. Supernova accelerates modernization and migration from legacy to cloud; Nebula delivers modern data management in Data Governance, Metadata & DQ Management, leveraging GenAI & Agentic Systems. Hypernova powers next-generation cloud native data platforms; Pulsar enables agentic, autonomous, always-on DataOps & MLOps. Quasar accelerates GenAI adoption within enterprise data ecosystems by enabling LLMs via Model Garden and orchestrating Ai workflows at scale via Quasar Platform. To further increase speed-to-value, Coforge has built the Data Cosmos Toolkit, a powerful suite of 55+ IPs and accelerators and 38 AI Agents powered by the Data Cosmos Engine. This toolkit enables enterprises to move faster with AI-enabled utilities and frameworks, scaling transformation with speed, reliability, and measurable impact.