Coforge launches Coforge Data Cosmos

An AI-enabled, cloud-native data engineering and advanced analytics platformCoforge announced the launch of Coforge Data Cosmos, an AI enabled, cloud-native data engineering and advanced analytics platform designed to help enterprises transform fragmented data landscapes into intelligent, high-performing data ecosystems.
Enhancing Coforge's technology stack, Data Cosmos introduces a foundational innovation platform that powers cloud-native, domain-specific solutions built using standard, reusable technology blueprints including Coforge's own IP, accelerators, agentic components, and domain-aligned solutions. The platform is engineered to tackle real-world challenges such as data fragmentation, legacy systems modernization, high maintenance costs, limited self service analytics, lack of unified governance, manual operations, and the complexity of GenAI adoption.
At its core, Coforge Data Cosmos is structured around five strategic technology solution portfolios - Supernova, Nebula, Hypernova, Pulsar, and Quasar that guide enterprises across the full data transformation lifecycle. Supernova accelerates modernization and migration from legacy to cloud; Nebula delivers modern data management in Data Governance, Metadata & DQ Management, leveraging GenAI & Agentic Systems. Hypernova powers next-generation cloud native data platforms; Pulsar enables agentic, autonomous, always-on DataOps & MLOps. Quasar accelerates GenAI adoption within enterprise data ecosystems by enabling LLMs via Model Garden and orchestrating Ai workflows at scale via Quasar Platform.
To further increase speed-to-value, Coforge has built the Data Cosmos Toolkit, a powerful suite of 55+ IPs and accelerators and 38 AI Agents powered by the Data Cosmos Engine. This toolkit enables enterprises to move faster with AI-enabled utilities and frameworks, scaling transformation with speed, reliability, and measurable impact.
Data Cosmos also powers Galaxy solutions, pre-built and custom-developed domain solutions tailored for specific industries. These Galaxy solutions combine industry-specific data models with the Data Cosmos toolkit and the five technology blueprints to solve vertical-specific challenges, enabling faster transformation and smarter decision-making. Coforge currently brings these solutions to key sectors including BFS, Insurance, Travel, Transportation & Hospitality, Healthcare, Public Sector, and Retail.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app