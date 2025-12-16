Yen rallies ahead of BOJ meeting as global central banks take the spotlight

The Japanese yen strengthened past 155 per $ on Tuesday as investors positioned ahead of the Bank of Japans policy meeting, where markets widely expect a 25 basis point rate hike to 0.75%. The move would reinforce Japans gradual shift toward tighter monetary settings. Elsewhere, global markets are bracing for a busy week of central bank decisions. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank are also due to announce policy outcomes, with investors watching for guidance on the timing and pace of future rate moves. The yens gains were supported by firm domestic data, with inflation remaining above historical levels and business confidence improving. Alongside the BOJ, these decisions are expected to shape currency and bond market sentiment, as policymakers balance easing inflation trends against still-fragile growth outlooks.

