Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen rallies ahead of BOJ meeting as global central banks take the spotlight

Yen rallies ahead of BOJ meeting as global central banks take the spotlight

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Japanese yen strengthened past 155 per $ on Tuesday as investors positioned ahead of the Bank of Japans policy meeting, where markets widely expect a 25 basis point rate hike to 0.75%. The move would reinforce Japans gradual shift toward tighter monetary settings. Elsewhere, global markets are bracing for a busy week of central bank decisions. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank are also due to announce policy outcomes, with investors watching for guidance on the timing and pace of future rate moves. The yens gains were supported by firm domestic data, with inflation remaining above historical levels and business confidence improving. Alongside the BOJ, these decisions are expected to shape currency and bond market sentiment, as policymakers balance easing inflation trends against still-fragile growth outlooks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex slides 425 pts; IT shares tumble

India business output continues to rise sharply, but growth eases to ten-month low

Vibhor Steel Tubes bags Rs 7-cr order for metal crash barriers

B Sairam takes charge as Coal India CMD

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story