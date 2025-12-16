Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd and Arvind Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 December 2025.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd and Arvind Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 December 2025.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd surged 10.66% to Rs 53.87 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 42.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd spiked 6.89% to Rs 409. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17547 shares in the past one month. Praj Industries Ltd soared 5.19% to Rs 352.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month. Paradeep Phosphates Ltd rose 4.75% to Rs 162.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.