Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd and Arvind Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 December 2025.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd surged 10.66% to Rs 53.87 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 42.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd spiked 6.89% to Rs 409. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17547 shares in the past one month.

Praj Industries Ltd soared 5.19% to Rs 352.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd rose 4.75% to Rs 162.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd jumped 4.66% to Rs 516.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9576 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

