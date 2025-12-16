Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vibhor Steel Tubes bags Rs 7-cr order for metal crash barriers

Vibhor Steel Tubes bags Rs 7-cr order for metal crash barriers

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Vibhor Steel Tubes said it has received a domestic order worth Rs 7.43 crore from YNM Pan Global Trade to supply metal crash barriers.

The order, placed under Purchase Order YNM/PO-348 dated 15 December 2025, is for METAL CRASH BARRIER W BEAM Vibhor Steel make.

The total order value is approximately Rs 7.43 crore. The company said the promoters or group companies have no interest in the entity awarding the contract, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Vibhor Steel Tubes is engaged in the business of manufacturing of ERW pipes & tubes, galvanized pipes & tubes, transmission line towers and crash barriers. The companys standalone net profit jumped 59.6% to Rs 1.42 crore on 19.3% increase in net sales to Rs 281.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes rose 0.82% to Rs 135.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

