Coforge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1291.7, down 3.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25644.85. The Sensex is at 83125.93, up 0.38%.Coforge Ltd has eased around 22.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 18.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32004.05, down 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.19 lakh shares in last one month.