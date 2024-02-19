Coforge Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 6802, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.89% in last one year as compared to a 24.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.23% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6802, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22152.45. The Sensex is at 72764, up 0.47%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 8.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38477.05, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6860.05, up 2.52% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 41.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

