Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 24.85, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.78% in last one year as compared to a 24.19% gain in NIFTY and a 19.68% gain in the Nifty Media.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.85, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 22161.15. The Sensex is at 72753.71, up 0.45%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has added around 3.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2164.8, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 215.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 57.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

