City Union Bank Ltd spurts 2.69%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 146.95, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.23% in last one year as compared to a 24.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.7% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 146.95, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.01% on the day, quoting at 23209. The Sensex is at 76202.69, up 3.03%. City Union Bank Ltd has dropped around 8.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24224.1, up 2.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 147.85, up 2.46% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is up 17.23% in last one year as compared to a 24.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.7% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

