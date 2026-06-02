Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1520.5, up 4.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.55% in last one year as compared to a 4.55% fall in NIFTY and a 15.51% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1520.5, up 4.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23426.15. The Sensex is at 74526.12, up 0.35%. Coforge Ltd has added around 32.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29854.25, up 4.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.39 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1509, up 3.38% on the day. Coforge Ltd is down 10.55% in last one year as compared to a 4.55% fall in NIFTY and a 15.51% fall in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 41.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.