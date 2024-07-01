Coforge Ltd up for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 5535.1, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.16% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% jump in NIFTY and a 25.85% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5535.1, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 24116.5. The Sensex is at 79407.91, up 0.47%. Coforge Ltd has gained around 10.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36157.5, up 2.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5546.55, up 2.75% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 18.16% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% jump in NIFTY and a 25.85% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 36.63 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

