ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 619.95, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.42% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% jump in NIFTY and a 16.49% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 619.95, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 24116.5. The Sensex is at 79407.91, up 0.47%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 12.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23420.3, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 102.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

